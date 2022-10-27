Gov. Evers, candidates hit campus in run-up to Nov. 8 election

Beloit College’s Why Bother, Wisconsin? effort encourages students to vote and learn about the candidates on the ballot.

As Wisconsin and the nation speed toward the Midterm Elections, Beloit College is on candidates’ radar. Three events in the next few days may pique your interest, starting today.

Thursday, Oct. 27-1-2 p.m. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will be at an event with two local candidates: Beloit alum Mark Spreitzer, who is running for the newly drawn state senate seat, and Clinton Anderson, who is running for state assembly. Join us in Powerhouse’s Riverside Lounge.

Thursday, Oct. 27 7-8:30 p.m. Richardson Auditorium

The Why Bother, Wisconsin? team is hosting a local candidates forum.

Monday, Oct. 31 2-3 p.m. Gov. Tony Evers will visit the college to meet and talk with students and encourage Beloiters to vote. Evers will be at the Riverside Lounge in the Powerhouse.

These are great opportunities for faculty, staff, and students to meet and talk with candidates and get your opinions heard.

The college launched Why Bother, Wisconsin? in September to help encourage and educate our students to make voting a lifelong habit. We and our partners across the state are working hard to make voting easy, and these candidates are giving us a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate the importance of voting. If you haven’t already, please consider talking with your students about Why Bother, Wisconsin? and encouraging them to make a plan to vote on or before Nov. 8.