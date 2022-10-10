Dear Future Teachers

Alumni Lucy Gray shares wise professional advice to education students during a visit for Beloiter Days weekend.

During a Beloiter Days visit to Beloit College, Alum Lucy Gray graciously attended EDYS 151 and participated in a classroom discussion with students. During this class discussion, some students shared why they wish to become educators. For many, it was a passionate and emotional-filled response. Additionally the class openly discussed trauma and the impact on learning, the importance of new (alternative) thinking educators.

According to EDYS Faculty Dr. Jendayi Mbalia, “Lucy was amazing… The future will surely be in good hands with those who wish to pursue education in a culturally-informed and genuine way. She was such a great speaker!”

To read more, Lucy wrote a blog post on the advice that was shared with students.