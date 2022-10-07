African-American trailblazers on Beloit Campus

Beloit College’s George Williams, Cecil Youngblood, Ron Watson, and Erica Daniels are humble powerhouses who engage, educate, mentor, advise, and create strategies for the greater Beloit campus community.

African-American trailblazers (pictured: Cecil Youngblood, George Williams. Erica Daniels, Ron WatsonOn Oct. 4 in Grace’s Place (named for Grace Ousley, the first African-American woman to graduate from Beloit College in 1904) sat four trailblazers in their own right: the first Black Dean of Students (Cecil Youngblood), the first Black tenured professor (George Williams), the first Black Chief of Staff (Erica Daniels), and the first Black political science professor (Ron Watson).

During Tuesday night’s discussion, they all shared their stories of “Living History” and what it takes to occupy new spaces on the campus of Beloit College.