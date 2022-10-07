Prof. Bergstrom named to SENCER leadership position

Dr. Rachel Bergstrom is appointed to a leadership role in Science Education for New Civic Engagements and Responsibilities (SENCER).

Dr. Rachel Bergstrom, associate professor and Biology Department chair, has been named a SENCER Ambassador, recognizing her work advancing civically engaged STEM learning and research.

Rachel BergstromSENCER, founded in 2001, is an international STEM reform network offering professional development, research, and assessment tools for interdisciplinary curricular innovation advancing undergraduate science.

SENCER is the signature project of the National Center for Science and Civic Engagement (NCSCE), a national non–profit organization that supports a community of teachers and learners in all sectors of STEM education (K-12, undergraduate, informal, and graduate).

Through professional development institutes, topical symposia, materials, workshops, and mentoring activities, SENCER helps educators inside and outside the classroom improve their educational practice by connecting STEM learning to real-world issues of civic importance. Its aim is to empower all learners by showing them that their knowledge matters, and what they learn today can help solve some of the biggest problems of tomorrow.

SENCER Ambassadors constitute the core leadership body of this national network of over 5,000 participants who advocate for civically engaged science in their communities, and institutions, at national conferences and professional meetings.

Ambassadors commit to advancing SENCER’s inclusive and evidence-based curricular strategies in their institutions and professional networks and they use their expertise to support the national organization through workshops, symposia, conferences, and mentoring.

Find more information on the SENCER Ambassadors program here.

www.ncsce.net

www.sencer.net