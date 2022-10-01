Top of page

Beloit College

Spring 2023 courses

POLS 160 International Politics

POLS/ENVS 210 Sustainable Cities

POLS 230 Comparative Health Systems

POLS 264 Human Rights Advocacy

POLS 265 Nationalism and Ethnic Conflict

IDST 375 International Relations Senior Seminar (capstone, open to seniors only) (IR)

International students may use courses with a U.S. focus to fulfill their I.R. major requirements, in consultation with the IR advisor.
