First female Latinx artist-in-residence coming in 2023

Mexican American artist Tanya Aguiñiga was born in San Diego, California, and raised in Tijuana, Mexico. An artist, designer, and craftsperson, Aguiñiga draws on her upbringing as a binational citizen to tell the larger and often invisible stories of the transnational community.

Mexican American artist Tanya Aguiñiga will come to Beloit College campus in spring 2023 for a gallery talk and public presentation.

Aguiniga will be the Victor E. Ferrall, Jr. Artist in Residence.

Aguiñiga will be the first female Latinx Artist-in-Residence in the history of the Victor E. Ferrall, Jr. and Stuart Ginsberg Artist in Residency Programs.

The gallery talk is scheduled for March 22, the public presentation is scheduled for March 24. Both events will be held a the Wright Museum of Art.

