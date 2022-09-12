Wright Museum of Art Fall 2022 exhibits
South Gallery
Sept. 20 —Nov. 11, 2022
Artist talk Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., South Gallery
What Lets What Pass is a large-scale video/audio work that explores emotional trauma. Using abstraction and digital manipulation, it maps a trajectory from innocence to trauma, and from survivor hood to mindful recovery, across a cycle of short films.
Kyle Herrera is an artist and educator who works with video, sound, and interactive installation. He was born and raised in rural Southern California, where his strict religious upbringing eventually gave way to DIY subcultures and the arts. Together with recent personal losses, these experiences inform themes of community, trauma, and healing in his work. Thus he seeks to empower viewers by conjuring states of meditation, uplift, or catharsis, using technological means to affirm viewers’ interconnectedness and sense of self.
Kyle completed a BA in photography from San Francisco State University before acquiring his MFA in studio art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020. He currently lives in Madison and teaches photography, video, and art foundations at Beloit College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
American Landscapes: Early Representations and Contemporary Reclamations
North Gallery
Nov. 15, 2022—March 24, 2023
This exhibition uses works from the permanent collection to examine our histories through landscape paintings. Most American landscapes inmuseum collections depict idyllic scenes of land painted by European men—this catalog and exhibition will give an alternative narrative about American landscapes and highlight the stories that have not been told at our museum.
Critiquing the Classical
South Gallery
Nov. 28, 2022—March 24, 2023
The intent of this exhibition would be to bring into the foreground the elements of the “Classical” (and its implied whiteness) that function as ornament in the campus’ built environment (this includes structural elements such as columns, but also architectural choices about building layout and decorative details like wall art, trims and mouldings, textiles, and furniture).
In the museum, this exhibit will make use of other objects aside from the plaster cast collection. (This may include pursuing the acquisition of prints, photos, and/or objects that highlight the non-Greco-Roman cultures and societies of the ancient Mediterranean, and/or the cultures of the
ancient Near East.) This exhibit can also play a role in drawing viewers’ attention also to the plaster casts, to explore whether they, too, in their placement and distribution around the halls of the Wright, are comparable to the ubiquitous-yet-background ornament of“the Classical” in the physical spaces of campus.
Museum Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.