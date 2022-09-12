South Gallery

Sept. 20 —Nov. 11, 2022

Artist talk Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., South Gallery

What Lets What Pass is a large-scale video/audio work that explores emotional trauma. Using abstraction and digital manipulation, it maps a trajectory from innocence to trauma, and from survivor hood to mindful recovery, across a cycle of short films.

Kyle Herrera is an artist and educator who works with video, sound, and interactive installation. He was born and raised in rural Southern California, where his strict religious upbringing eventually gave way to DIY subcultures and the arts. Together with recent personal losses, these experiences inform themes of community, trauma, and healing in his work. Thus he seeks to empower viewers by conjuring states of meditation, uplift, or catharsis, using technological means to affirm viewers’ interconnectedness and sense of self.

Kyle completed a BA in photography from San Francisco State University before acquiring his MFA in studio art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2020. He currently lives in Madison and teaches photography, video, and art foundations at Beloit College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.