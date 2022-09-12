Beloit lands at No. 11 in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of first-year experience programs

U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 College rankings acknowledge Beloit College’s efforts to connect students with experiences, opportunities while offering educational value.

Beloit College’s first-year experience program, innovative curriculum emphasizing career-readiness, and the value of its world-class liberal arts education are highlighted in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings released Sept. 12.

Beloit College President Scott Bierman“These rankings showcase Beloit’s prowess in creating a culture of leading-edge learning where students can learn, transform, and then graduate into jobs that allow them to pursue meaningful lives,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman.

The college’s No. 11 spot in the First-Year Experience metric demonstrates the impact of the college’s Advanced Mentoring Program (AMP), which matches students with faculty advisors within days of their commitment and connects them to life at the college long before they arrive on campus. The Beloit Fellows initiative fast-tracks select first-year students interested in STEM, creative writing, human rights and social justice, global issues, or entrepreneurship, into a network of dedicated faculty and student peers who will help cultivate their interest and provide additional learning opportunities in these areas.

Beloit College is the oldest continuously operating college in Wisconsin, but the No. 29 Innovation ranking shows its agility at adapting its curriculum for today’s students. The peer-nominated ranking requires both groundbreaking work and broad awareness of it.

The college moved up three spots on the list of Best Value Schools, to No. 30, a category that gauges academic quality-to-price for a college education.

“In these inflationary times, we recognize that parents and students need value for their money, and we honor a commitment to deliver a high-quality education that is worth the resources they expend for it,” Bierman said.

Next year’s launch of Impact Beloit, a community-based learning and career-readiness initiative, will amplify the college’s mission. “Impact Beloit will prepare students for the world beyond college by connecting with the community’s needs, creating more real-life work experiences, mentoring, and credential building,” Bierman said.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 academic quality measures.

Beloit College’s full rankings in the National Liberal Arts Colleges categories:

No. 11 - First-Year Experience



No. 19 - Most International Students



No. 29 - Most Innovative Schools



No. 30 - Best Value Schools



No. 33 - Best Campus Diversity



No. 41 - Best Undergraduate Teaching



No. 53 - Undergraduate Research



No. 70 - Top Performers for Social Mobility



No. 81 - National Liberal Arts College

Jennifer Fetterly

By: Jennifer Fetterly