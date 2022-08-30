New at LITS for Fall 2022

Join Kelly for a four part workshop series that will pull back the curtain on library research. We hope to see you for one or all of the workshops listed! If you attend 3 or more LITS workshops over the course of the semester, you will get a prize. (Does anyone remember the treasure chest that the bank had? It’s like that but with research skills and library swag).

These workshops count for AMP Connections credit, but all are welcome!

Research 101

This workshop will introduce you to researching in college. We’ll learn about different source types and where to find them, navigate the website, and start practicing finding library resources. Please bring your curiosity (and you’re lunch, if you’d like) as we dive into library research!

Thursday, 9/15 from 11:55-12:50 @ the Library’s Innovation Space

Research 201

Whew, you’ve made it through Research 101, and you’re feeling more comfortable with using the library’s website and catalog. It’s time to level up your library skills! In this workshop, we’ll practice evaluating sources, creating research equations and identifying what type of information best serves our info needs. Bring your lunch and get ready to learn!

Thurs, 10/13 & 11/10 from 11:55-12:50 @ the Library’s Innovation Space

Become a Google Power User

Hey Google, what time does Culver’s close? Hey Google, when’s the Packer game? Hey Google, how do you work? We turn to Google on the daily to answer questions of varying importance in our life. Google is an incredibly powerful research tool, during this workshop we’ll learn techniques to make Google do the work for us. Feel free to bring your lunch to this workshop!

Thurs, 10/27 from 11:55-12:50 @ Library’s Innovation Space

Citation Clarification

Thought Chicago was just a city? Not sure why the American Psychological Association has an opinion about citation format? Unclear about MLA? You’re not alone! Join us to clear up some of your citation confusion. During this drop-in session, you’ll learn techniques for generating, double-checking, and keeping track of citations. Wondering about something in particular? Let’s talk about it during the workshop! As always, feel free to bring your lunch!

Thurs, 12/1 from 11:55-12:50 @ Library’s Innovation Space

Want more information about these workshops?

Check out the attached flier!