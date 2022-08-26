Elena Patilliet Posla awarded State Department’s Critical Language Scholarship

CLS Spark is a highly competitive program sponsored and overseen by the U.S. Department of State to expand the number of U.S. students studying and mastering modern languages that are critical to national security and economic prosperity.

“CLS plays an important role in preparing students for the 21st century’s globalized workforce and increasing national competitiveness.” Elena is a senior majoring in International Relations and Middle-Eastern studies. Arabic will be Elena’s fifth language. She is the daughter and sister of two Beloit College alumni. Elena wishes that more Beloiters take advantage of this great opportunity. They can learn more about it and apply here.