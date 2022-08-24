Beloit Athletics welcomes new sports information director, coaches

Michael Westemeier is the new Director of Sports Information at Beloit College. Beloit also welcomes Menâ€™s Soccer Coach Christian Bitangalo and Head Womenâ€™s Basketball Coach Natalie Miller.

Westemeier will keep statistics for all sports and manage all webcast operations. He will also supervise a staff of student workers on game days. .No stranger to the Midwest Conference, Westemeier comes to Beloit from Ripon College in Ripon, Wis., where he spent 16 years in a similar role. Prior to that, Westemeier served as the graduate assistant for sports information at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, for two years. A 2003 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Westemeier earned his B.A. in communications. He received his M.B.A. from St. Ambrose in 2006. A native of Galena, Ill., Westemeier lives in Beloit.



Two new coaches join Beloit Athletics

Beloit welcomes new menâ€™s soccer coach Christian Bitangalo, replacing Brad Williams, who went 4-10-1 in 2021, his only season as head coach.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bitangalo comes to Beloit after graduating from Rockfordâ€™s Guilford High School. Bitangalo was the team captain in high school, before going on to play soccer at the University of St. Francis. Prior to Beloit, Bitangalo served as an assistant coach for Rockford FC, and has coached kids at the Rockford Panthers Soccer Club, while also serving as an assistant at Illinois Valley Community College.



Natalie Miller joined the Bucs as head womenâ€™s basketball coach on June 1.

Miller came to Beloit following a nearly two-year stint at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a graduate assistant coach for the Cardinals, Miller aided in recruitment, travel logistics, skills development, scouting, and monitoring of student-athlete academic progress.





In 2021, Miller helped lead the Cardinals to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament championship game and into the final four of the National Christian College Athletic Association tournament, where they finished third. Concordia University received votes in three NAIA top 25 polls that season. Last season, Miller aided in the teamâ€™s return to the semifinals of the WHAC tournament. Miller also served as the head coach of the junior varsity team during her tenure at Concordia. Prior to the time in Ann Arbor, Miller was the head 7th/8th grade coach at Legacy Sports following a stint as the womenâ€™s basketball recruiting and basketball operations assistant at the University of Texas at Dallas. Miller earned a degree in human resource management at UT-Dallas in 2020 and finished a Masterâ€™s in student personnel administration in higher education from Concordia in 2022.