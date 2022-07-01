Grady Spencer ’22 to promote access to the country’s largest national forest
The Tongass National Forest stretches along the coast of southeastern Alaska.
Spencer joined the trails and cabins team as a recreation technician to improve and promote recreational access throughout the ABC islands in South Eastern Alaska. This position was available through the Student Conservation Association. Funding came from AmeriCorps.
His double major in environmental studies and media studies gave him the skills and knowledge to embark on a promising career in conservation.
