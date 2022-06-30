Powerhouse in running for Facilities of Merit award

The Powerhouse is a great place to hang out, grab some food, and work out, but the facility is getting the most notice for its forward-thinking design. Athletic Business recently announced the Powerhouse is shortlisted for the Facilities of Merit award.

Credit: Tom Harris

Beloit College’s Powerhouse is getting kudos for its innovative and earth-friendly design.

Athletic Business announced that the student union, sports, and recreation facility is one of 52 across the U.S. and Canada to be judged this summer in the 41st annual Facilities of Merit award competition.

Renowned architect and MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang transformed the power plant with a design that combines historical elements and state-of-the-art sustainability features.

Beloit College Powerhouse Turbine Hall highlights historical elements and modern design.The $37.5 million, 120,000-square-foot facility, located along the Rock River, opened its doors to students, faculty, and the Beloit Community in February 2020. The running track, 8-lane competition swimming pool, and cafe are popular attractions, along with meeting and other recreational spaces.

The Powerhouse taps into the river for its energy source–the unique process mixes river thermal with radiant cooling and heating to reduce carbon emissions.

Athletic Business will announce the 10 Facilities of Merit winners in October. The 52 athletics, fitness, and recreation facilities in the running were renovated and constructed in the last three years. The Powerhouse is one of three Wisconsin projects named in the competition.

Jennifer Fetterly

By: Jennifer Fetterly