Powerhouse short-listed for international architecture award
Beloit College’s Powerhouse is short-listed for a prestigious international architecture honor, the Mies Crown Hall Americas award.
The historic electric power plant morphed into a 120,000-square foot facility– part student union and part athletic/recreational facility–thanks to the genius of Studio Gang architect Jeanne Gang.
Opening in February 2020, the Beloit College facility includes a cafe, eight-lane competition swimming pool, a running track, theatre, classroom, meeting space, and an outdoor terrace.
The Powerhouse is one of 38 projects vying for the Miles Crown Hall Americas Prize. A jury will select six finalists, with a winner named in February 2023.