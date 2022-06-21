Powerhouse short-listed for international architecture award

The Powerhouse is one of 28 projects competing for the 2022 Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize. The award honors design excellence and connection to the communities and ecologies of the changing world.

Right on the Rock River, this former power plant is now the Beloit College Powerhouse: a student union and athletic facility. The Turbine Hall has it all: places to study and socialize, sit-down and grab-n-go food from Hamilton’s, and a running track spanning overhead. A pool table is just one of many activities available throughout the Powerhouse. The eight-lane swimming pool is fully equipped for competitive swimming & diving as well as recreational use. Not just for play, the Powerhouse also has spaces for classes to meet.

Beloit College’s Powerhouse is short-listed for a prestigious international architecture honor, the Mies Crown Hall Americas award.

The historic electric power plant morphed into a 120,000-square foot facility– part student union and part athletic/recreational facility–thanks to the genius of Studio Gang architect Jeanne Gang.

Opening in February 2020, the Beloit College facility includes a cafe, eight-lane competition swimming pool, a running track, theatre, classroom, meeting space, and an outdoor terrace.

The Powerhouse is one of 38 projects vying for the Miles Crown Hall Americas Prize. A jury will select six finalists, with a winner named in February 2023.