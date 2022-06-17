Beloit College ranks No. 1 in academic stewardship

Beloit College shines in recently released Academic Influence rankings, showing the power of its students, faculty, and staff.

Beloit College has earned the state’s top spot for using its resources for the greatest positive impact on its students.

Academic Influence, a newer player in the college ranking space, uses machine learning to compile data on the success of students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

Beloit College rankings from Academic Influence include:

Wisconsin’s Best Colleges and Universities by Academic Stewardship #1

Best Small Colleges in Wisconsin #2

Best Liberal Arts Colleges in Wisconsin #2

Best Private Colleges in Wisconsin #3

Best Colleges in Wisconsin #5

Eric Boynton, provost and dean of the college, said Beloit is very intentional about how it uses its human and financial resources for the greatest impact.

“Our biggest strength is our learning environment, and our culture that encourages our students to learn from every single experience, inside and out of the classroom,” he said. “Leadership opportunities, career preparation, rigorous courses - they’re all linked to providing our students with the tools they need for a meaningful life.”