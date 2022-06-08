Alumna Natalie Chwalisz 07’ publishes article on international migration

Scholarship on migration focuses on economic as well as security factors.

Instead, Chwalisz’s research explores the impact of state governance as a push factor and finds that, as a state’s ability to govern declines, the number of asylum applications from that country increases in Europe. You can read the article in the Journal of Immigrant and Refugee Studies.

Chwalisz is pursuing a PhD in the Justice, Law, and Criminology Department at American University’s School of Public Affairs.