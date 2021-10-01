Hernan Santacruz’19

Top of page

I’m all in for Beloit now because Professor Laura Grube was “All In” for me.

Professor Laura Grube and Hernan Santacruz

On my first day at Beloit, Professor Laura Grube made an immediate impact with the devotion and care she showed for her subject matter and for the students there to learn it.

In my case, her devotion extended thousands of miles to my hometown of Quito, where her connections helped me land a summer internship at Ecuador’s largest private bank.

That’s why I’m “All In” for Beloit. Are you?

