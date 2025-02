I’m all in for Beloit now because Professor Suzanne Cox was “All In” for me.

Professor Suzanne Cox had such faith in me as an individual: she wrote a strong recommendation that led to my Honors Term project even though my GPA was slightly under the 3.2 minimum required to apply. This act of grace allowed me to help establish a student leadership program at Beloit, and it launched my career in experiential learning.

That’s why I’m “All In” for Beloit. Are you?