Alumna Tamanisha John ’15 earns best dissertation award

Her work, “Canadian Banks and Imperialism in the English-Speaking Caribbean,” was celebrated at the 2022 annual conference of the Caribbean Studies Association (CSA,) held May 30-June 3.

The committee that awarded the prize highlighted that Dr. John “weaves an interactive complexity to the dynamics of foreign direct investment, Caribbean nationalism, and underdevelopment” and that she used “the tools of international political economy, archival research, and comparative politics to interrogate a lengthy history of Canadian banks, their supporters, and their opponents.”

Beloit College professor of international relations and environmental studies Pablo Toral served as a member of her dissertation committee.

Dr John is currently a professor of international political economy at Clark Atlanta University.

You can learn more about Dr. John’s research here.