Seven students inducted to Pi Sigma Alpha in 2022

The students were honored on April 12 by the professors in the Department of Political Science, as well as by past inductees. Standing, from left to right, Aaron Holzmueller, Cindy Chen, Pablo Toral, Mezekerta Tesfay, Brendan Chambers, Beth Dougherty, Jada Daniel, Sakshi Mundhra, Max Robin, Elena Patilliet, and Gisela Sarabia-Sandoval. Timothy Cotter, who was inducted as well, could not attend because he was studying in China.