Beloiters celebrate Spring Day 2022
Students challenged each other on an inflatable obstacle course and took up oversized boxing gloves for a playful duel. Even with temps in the frosty forties, students gathered at Aldrich Field for bubble blowing and sat for caricature artists at the April 27 event.
Chapin Quad transformed into the Holi Festival of Colors as students tossed powders of purples, greens, blues, and yellows into the sky.
In the Powerhouse, Beloiters tied blue bits of fabric to stair rails to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Students boosted the Giving Day goal with donated meal swipes.
Bits & Pieces played to their fans with a musical performance, and across the way, Black Student Union members grilled up hot dogs and burgers for lunch.
Since the 1970s, Beloiters have passed down the Spring Day tradition. The faces of the classmates may change every year, but the students’ high spirits remain.