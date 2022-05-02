Beloiters celebrate Spring Day 2022

Beloiters celebrate spring’s arrival and the waning days of the college semester each April with a day off from classes. Spring Day is equal parts food, fun, music, and savoring good times with classmates.

Ella Aizeki’25 welcomes the end-of-the-year event as a break from classes and finals. Beloiters put on super-sized boxing gloves to playfully outpunch their competitors. End-of-the-year rummage sales give students a chance to unload, or upload, some great second-hand items. Members of Asian Pacific Students’ Association honor the Holi Festival of Colors. Beloiters love music. The college’s student acapella group, Bits & Pieces, performs a musical with Music Club and Beloit Independent Theatre Experience. Beloit Buccaneers fans brave cool temps to cheer on their team at an April baseball game.

Students challenged each other on an inflatable obstacle course and took up oversized boxing gloves for a playful duel. Even with temps in the frosty forties, students gathered at Aldrich Field for bubble blowing and sat for caricature artists at the April 27 event.

Chapin Quad transformed into the Holi Festival of Colors as students tossed powders of purples, greens, blues, and yellows into the sky.

In the Powerhouse, Beloiters tied blue bits of fabric to stair rails to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Students boosted the Giving Day goal with donated meal swipes.

Bits & Pieces played to their fans with a musical performance, and across the way, Black Student Union members grilled up hot dogs and burgers for lunch.

Since the 1970s, Beloiters have passed down the Spring Day tradition. The faces of the classmates may change every year, but the students’ high spirits remain.

By: Jennifer Fetterly