Layna Thompson ’21 plays key role in supporting Best Buy’s sustainability and social impact initiatives

She monitors industry trends and changes, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new environmental disclosure regulations and the evolving criteria of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Layna is assisting in the creation of the company’s 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report by collecting data on various ESG metrics, such as the amount of packaging from recycled materials, Best Buy’s progress toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions, philanthropy efforts, and other valuable corporate responsibility information. She has also been working with her managers on the Social Impact and Community Engagement teams to draft the Community Impact section of the report. The final report will be published this summer.

She believes that her Beloit College education prepared her to effectively engage with and support her teams’ work at the country’s largest electronic retailer. At Best Buy, she is proud to contribute to community-based social impact and environmental projects which benefit people and the planet.