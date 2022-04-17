Maura Hanley’22 will work for the Ice Age Trail Alliance

Her capstone project resulted in a podcast series in which Maura explored, through the lens offered by decolonization and untraditional museums scholarship, the convergence of outdoor spaces that are culturally and historically significant to Indigenous peoples and the usage of these spaces by non-indigenous people for recreation and education.

Maura will work for the Ice Age Trail Alliance as a communications specialist. This nonprofit works to conserve, create, maintain, and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Her position is funded by AmeriCorps. The new position follows an impactful environmental management internship at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee last summer.