Students conducted a prescribed burn at a local prairie

In collaboration with a local conservation nonprofit called Rock County Conservationists, the students built fire breaks and worked the perimeter to keep the fire contained within the prairie.

They learned about the important role that fire has played in the ecosystems of the Midwest, as well as the ecological benefits of prescribed burns. Many of the student participants are considering careers in conservation. Beloit College’s TKE chapter played a leading role. They recruited students, took care of logistics, and engaged with other volunteers over brunch.

You can learn more about prescribed burns from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources here.