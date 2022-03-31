Dr. Gloria Bradley named assistant dean of Student Success, Equity & Community

We warmly welcome Dr. Gloria Bradley to her new assistant dean position in the Office of Student Success, Equity and Community. She was the college’s head coach for women’s basketball since 2016.



“She knows Beloit. She knows our student body. I am pleased and excited that more of Beloit College will get to know and work with her,” says Dean Youngblood.

Dr. Gloria Bradley is the new assistant dean of SSEC.Dr. Gloria Bradley, Ed.D. is Beloit College’s new assistant dean for the Office of Student Success, Equity and Community, as well as co-director of the Weissberg Program for Human Rights & Social Justice.

Dr. Bradley begins her role on April 1 after coaching Beloit College’s women’s basketball team since 2016. She graduated from Montclair State with a master’s degree in administration and completed her doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at Wayne State University. Her predecessor, Dr. Atiera Coleman’10, became the Rock County Equity Manager last November.

In this new role, Dr. Bradley will become an active member of the college’s anti-racism liaison leadership team. She will oversee the Ousley Scholar-in-Residence program and other campus initiatives that contribute to an inclusive community that challenges how students, faculty, and staff see and interact with the world.

“We are extremely pleased and excited that Gloria has agreed to step into this new role,” said Dean of Students Cecil Youngblood. “[She] represents professionalism, determination, and leadership, with a lot of care for our students. She will add those skills to the leadership of the student life division, as well as the college as a whole.”

While she was head coach, Dr. Bradley also played a crucial role on the college’s Advanced Mentoring Program committee and served as the Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee. These experiences, along with her institutional knowledge and connections across campus, will be instrumental as she transitions to the assistant dean position.

“It has been an honor to be the head women’s basketball coach at such a great institution as Beloit College,” Dr. Bradley said. “Throughout my years on various committees and as head coach, I’ve had the privilege to work with many special student athletes and coaches. I look forward to using these experiences to further propel the students and surrounding community toward our goals of equity, inclusion, and anti-racism.”

Meg Kulikowski’21