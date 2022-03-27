Black History Month Wrap-Up

Overview of SSEC’s Programming During Black History Month

Becoming better through Equity, Inclusion, Anti-Racism

Keynote address by Dr Atiera Coleman, the former Dean of Diversity at Beloit College. Cecil Youngblood, Beloit’s Dean of Students & Chief Diversity Officer, Erica Daniels, secretary of the college, and Beloit College President Scott Bierman also spoke at the event. The session was streamed live to Beloit’s youtube page, and was well-attended by students. Missed it? Click HERE to watch the full keynote address.

Race, Power, & Privilege E-Course

Beloit Student Success, Equity, and Community offered free access for all students, faculty, and staff to Speak Out Now’s Race, Power, & Privilege E-Course. Over 120 members of our community enrolled to take part in this important course.

BSU Brunch

Black Students United held a combination brunch and “funeral” service for Java Joint, the closed café now known as Grace’s Place. The brunch highlighted different parts of black culture, including gospel music and Black joy and excellence.

Black History Month Film Series

SSEC, SEAL, and BSU collaborated to bring a series of films to campus that highlight Black History and Joy. In the Weissberg auditorium, students gathered to watch Just Mercy, Love Jones, and Girls Trip. A full collection of movies available for free to students can be found here.

Shelter Donations

SSEC and BSU facilitated a large amount of donations for local domestic violence survivor’s shelters. Donations included toys, art supplies, food, and hygiene items. The intention was to give back to and support the local community, and there was generous participation from students, faculty, and staff.

BSU Gala

With an aesthetic reminiscent of Black Hollywood, this intentionally planned gala highlighted Black joy and representation. Speakers included Ariana Rice, a mentor for BSU members, who spoke about how to celebrate and take pride in being Black, whether through schoolwork or future endeavors, as well as Professor Sonya Maria Johnson. Awards were also given out for BSU exec members. Attendees dressed up and enjoyed soul food and music - pictures from the event below.

Credit: Jada Daniel

Credit: Jada Daniel

Jeremy Duval ’23

By: Jeremy Duval'23