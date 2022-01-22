Alumnus MJ Strawbridge’19 publishes research on diversity and claims of voter fraud

MJ Strawbridge and his coauthor conclude that there is a correlation between growing ethnic diversity in some districts and claims of voter fraud.

You can read the findings of their study, as well as the implications for the 2022 presidential election, in The Washington Post.

MJ Strawbridge graduated from Beloit College in 2019 with a major in political science. His senior thesis, “Gun Control Framed by Different Mediums of Media and The Effect on Public Opinion,” earned departmental honors. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Political Science at Rutgers University.