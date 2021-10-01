Hannah Yee’19

I’m all in for Beloit now because Associate Professor Ron Watson was all in for me.

Professor Ron Watson guided my Honors Term Project, which focused on the intersection between Rock County’s rate of sexually transmitted infections and the opioid epidemic. He pushed me to collaborate with community organizations, collect ethnographies and use my findings to inform the work of the Beloit Public Health Initiative.

Professor Watson helped me to think critically, and when the project was complete he fully supported my application for a Master’s in Public Health.

That’s why I’m “All In” for Beloit. Are you?