Oceana R. Gilliam’17

I’m all in for Beloit now because Professor Donna Oliver was all in for me.

Professor Donna Oliver supported me since my very first day at Beloit. As my Russian faculty advisor, she guided me through my Russian study abroad program, introduced me to the work of poet Alexander Pushkin, and mentored me as a Ronald E. McNair Research Scholar.

Dr. Oliver encouraged me to think beyond the status quo and helped me blend my passions of Russian language, culture, and critical race theory. She genuinely cared about my development as a student, as a professional and, most importantly, as a person.



Professor Oliver’s steadfast mentorship has played a major part in where I am today. I am proud to be a Beloit College Russian major, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.



I’m all in for Beloit now. Are you?