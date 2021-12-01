Shoichiro Nakai’18 is pursuing a career as a diplomat through Japan’s foreign service

After holding professional positions in human resources and international education, he passed Japan’s diplomatic exam in 2020 and began working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

He was assigned to the “Second Northeast Asia Division,” which covers North Korea, and engaged in the operations to extend sanctions against North Korea that stipulate bans on port entry and trade. He is currently stationed at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul (South Korea.) He is studying Korean language and pursuing an MA in political science.



Shoichiro earned a BA in International Relations at Beloit College, with a minor in German Studies. The title of his senior thesis was “Japan and the Security Complex in East Asia.”