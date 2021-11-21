BC Museum staff and student attend Curators Conversations

Evelyn Manchester’24 joins Wright Museum Curator Christa Story at biannual WI curators gathering after the group’s year and a half hiatus.

Curators Conversations is a group of Wisconsin curators, directors, and arts organizations that meet twice a year to talk about a variety of topics—exhibits, collections care, job opportunities, and current events. This fall, the first meeting since fall 2019, conversations centered on how museums and galleries in the state are dealing with the pandemic and social justice issues. This is always an important opportunity for Beloit College Museum Studies students to network and have a seat at the table. Evelyn Manchester’24 joined Wright Museum curator Christa Story at this fall’s gathering in Madison, and met up with Logan curator Manuel Ferreira. Evelyn had this to say:



“Back on October 22nd I had the opportunity to attend the Curator Conversations event located in Madison with Christa Story of the Wright and Mauel Ferreira of the Logan. It was lovely to hear how other members of the curating community are handling the pandemic and the plans they are making for their galleries and museums as we begin to engage with the public again. After listening to how others executed their plans and the way their institutions were run, I found a new respect for the advancements that [Beloit College museums] are making when it comes to highlighting underrepresented narratives and inclusion.”



We are looking forward to spring’s gathering which will be held in Milwaukee and coincide with the Arts in Higher Ed symposium that is co-sponsored by UWM and Beloit College.