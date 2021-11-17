Alumna Kidan Araya’13 testified before the U.S. House of Representatives

“Incredibly honored to have been invited to testify in front of the U.S. House of Representatives, Financial Services Committee, Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy, on illicit natural resource governance in Africa,” said Araya.



“I was thrilled to hear bipartisan enthusiasm for my recommendation to support African countries who are serious about curbing corruption and illicit trafficking. Grateful for all the communities across Africa I have met who have shared with me their stories and struggles of fighting for a fair living in resource trade.”

Kidan Araya’13 testified on November 4, 2021. You can watch a recording of the session here.