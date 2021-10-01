I’m all in for Beloit now because Assistant Professor Jill Budny was all in for me.

Professor Jill Budny and Cameron Dieter’16

A political theorist, Professor Budny arranged to hold a small off-campus seminar with students, including a number of graduate students, from two other Midwest colleges to compare and contrast Shakespeare as a political strategist with Machiavelli and others. She invited me and a few other students along, and then quizzed us on the salient points of the discussion during the two-hour ride home.

During my senior year, she also invited me and about 30 students over to her house for dinner — in Milwaukee. And we all went, that’s how much we thought of her.

It was no surprise that, with such dedication, Professor Budny won the 2015 James R. Underkofler Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award. And it’s no secret that brilliant mentors like her are what makes a Beloit education priceless.

