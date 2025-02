I’m all in for Beloit now because Professor John Kaufmann was “All In” for me.

Professor John Kaufmann and Jishnu Guha’13 Professor Kaufmann’s infectious enthusiasm, passion, and commitment while directing me in several Beloit theater productions such as Kid Simple: A Radio Play In The Flesh and The Lady From The Sea. That is why I’m a filmmaker today. That’s why I’m “All In” for Beloit. Are you?