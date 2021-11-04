Learning from every experience

On Nov. 3, more than 70 students presented about their internships, job shadowing, volunteering, off-campus study, and other forms of engagement in the Stateline area and around the world during the inaugural Beloit & Beyond conference. The day-long conference is one of three signature programs that prepare students for success after graduation.

The Beloit & Beyond conference is one of three uniquely Beloit programs that showcase student work, in addition to the Career Accelerator (in January) and Student Symposium (in April). Students spend the day attending, learning from, and being inspired by their fellow peers, who give presentations about their passions, research, and job experiences.

The day’s 8:30 a.m. start didn’t stop Beloiters from flocking to sessions with topics ranging from researching the role of social media in the Black Lives Matter movement to investigating tuberculosis in archaeological remains to interviewing teachers who incorporate music into their pandemic classrooms.

Other students hosted roundtables about their experiences in the Duffy Community Partnerships program and applying to medical school or gave solo presentations about completing internships at the Milwaukee VA and writing poetry in the Boundary Waters.

Sprinkled throughout the day, faculty and staff hosted sessions about extracurricular opportunities available to students.

The study-abroad fair boasted over 90 attendees. An escape room guided students through Career Works throughout the day to talk to Executives in Residence Matt Laszlo’92 and Tim Leslie’89 about applying for jobs. Theatre production majors challenged their peers to a Tech Olympics competition. Students toured the greenhouse and created bags and buttons with equipment at the College’s Maker Lab, in the Center for Entrepreneurship (CELEB).

Students packed an open house for Career Channels, the College’s program that helps direct their passions into job possibilities, after presentations ended for the day. The evening’s well-attended Local to Global Career Networking Fair, which capped the evening, featured representatives from local companies, small nonprofits, and everything in between.

The day was all about learning outside of the classroom — a Beloit specialty.

Meg Kulikowski’21