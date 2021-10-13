Chelsea Gaju’21 pursues a career in solar energy
Chelsea will be in charge of design and assessment of photovoltaic (PV) solar projects for Rydberg Power, Inc.
She will determine project feasibility by evaluating design, construction, compliance with the legal permitting process, and profitability, among other factors. Chelsea’s environmental studies major gave her the skills needed for the job, such as knowledge of environmental legislation and policy, information literacy, data analytics, accounting, GIS, teamwork, and leadership, among others.
