The Power of Communication

While representing U.S. businesses in China, Sihan Qu’19 uses the communication skills and political science lessons he learned at Beloit College — daily.

Sihan Qu’19 is a government affairs associate at the American Chamber of Commerce in China. The written and oral communication skills he developed at Beloit are not only handy, but essential.

The Chamber’s purpose is to help American businesses succeed in the China market. Sihan’s job is to connect the businesses to relevant Chinese government stakeholders, and to provide policy and regulatory development insights.

“To do this job, I need to be able to communicate effectively in both Chinese and English. Thankfully, my studies at Beloit were good preparation. At Beloit, I practiced communication skills with students from across the globe.”

Beloit College faculty were critical to his intellectual and personal development, opening his mind to continuous learning. Sihan Qu’19 and professor John Rapp in academic regalia at commencement

“I am glad to have opportunities to engage with a group of mature, insightful, and connected colleagues within our organization, with prominent U.S. companies, as well as in the Chinese government. As someone who had never considered this line of work before, I am really benefiting from their example.”

Sihan also credits his campus work experiences and political science studies with his career development.

“I held different student employment positions. Although I mostly interacted with students, the interactions prepared me to talk with clients now. My political science courses, on the other hand, gave me a broad look at the Chinese political system, and the college’s interdisciplinary curriculum provided me with additional understanding and knowledge of both Chinese and American societies and cultures. The academic training I received at Beloit has been enormously valuable.”

Sihan’s advice for current and future Beloit College students?

Sihan Qu’19 studying with a classmate in Beloit College's Morse Library“Utilize your education in Beloit. Think beyond academics. Take advantage of on-campus work opportunities, and visit Career Works often to strategize career paths. Plus, talk to students. Beloit’s student body is great! The students have such diverse backgrounds and strengths. I have benefited enormously from good and meaningful friendships at Beloit.”

Elizabeth Brewer

By: Elizabeth Brewer