Class Notes

As part of her work, Robyn Nisi’99 (left) oversees a CDC/Chicago Department of Public Health grant that funds a group of graduate nursing students and faculty who perform daily Covid testing and vaccination services to long-term care facilities and homeless shelters/encampments across the city. This group does extraordinary work, and Robyn was absolutely delighted when fellow Beloit grad Danielle Hildreth’09 joined the team!

Dr. Joshua Murphy’92, right, was appointed chief of pediatric and congenital cardiology at Rush University in Chicago, Ill. He is one of a handful of interventional cardiologists authorized to close holes in the heart using a new and innovative catheterization-based suture closure system called the NobleStitch.