September 25, 2021

Logan Museum receives repatriation grant

A grant is accelerating progress by the Logan Museum of Anthropology and the anthropology department as they work to comply with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

The Logan Museum of Anthropology Credit: Alex GarciaThe Logan Museum of Anthropology has received a 2021 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) Consultation/Documentation grant of more than $89,000.

The funds will help facilitate the repatriation of Native American human remains and associated funerary objects stewarded by the museum and Beloit’s anthropology department, a key objective in the museum’s 2021-25 strategic plan. The grant supports consultations with Native American tribes in the Midwest, Southeast, and California.

“Accelerating NAGPRA consultations and repatriations and discontinued use of human remains in teaching directly supports Beloit’s Becoming Better initiative,” says Nicolette Meister, director of the Logan Museum. Becoming Better is Beloit’s roadmap to centering anti-racism and equity in its operations.

The museum and anthropology department have discontinued the use of all human remains in teaching, regardless of the remains’ origins.

NAGPRA provides a process for museums and federal agencies to return human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects, and objects of cultural patrimony to lineal descendants, Indian tribes, and Native Hawaiian organizations. The Logan Museum has been working to comply with NAGPRA since it became federal law in 1990.

Share:

Also In This Issue

  • Renato Premezzi

    In Remembrance: Renato Premezzi, Professor Emeritus of Music

    more
  • A formal tip of the hat to celebrate Beloit’s 175th anniversary comes courtesy of an authentic Beloit top hat, now in College Archives, that belonged to a student named Amos Van Tassel, class of 1887.

    Activism in the ’60s and Beloiters as ambassadors

    more
  • President Bierman shared this photo with his granddaughter as a reason to get vaccinated in the #WorthAShot campaign.

    Community spirit best Covid weapon

    more
  • The new ABC Stadium sits against the Rock River just beyond downtown Beloit.

    Lights come on at downtown baseball stadium

    more
Magazine cover:

On The Cover

Christiane Umutoni’22, a computer science major from Kigali, Rwanda, has had to adapt like never before over the past year. In our cover story, she and three fellow international students reflect on pursuing an education at a time of great uncertainty.

This issue’s contributors

Greg Anderson

Contact Us

Note: All letters/comments intended for publication, whether in print or online posting, must include the writer’s full name.

Email: belmag@beloit.edu

Beloit College Office of Communications & Marketing
700 College Street, Beloit, WI 53511
Ph.: 608-363-2828

Alumni

Share your news with the community. Submit a class note.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×