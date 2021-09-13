Beloit College receives top-tier rankings from U.S. News & World Report

Beloit College is again ranked as one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 Best Colleges rankings, released today.

Beloit College, which moved up five spots overall, also was ranked near the top in numerous foundational categories, including First-Year Experience, Undergraduate Teaching, and Best Value.

U.S. News also ranked Beloit College in the top 10 on the Most Innovative Liberal Arts Schools list for the second-consecutive year. Based strictly on peer review and nomination, it enables top college officials to select schools they believe the public should “watch” because of their cutting-edge approaches to education.

“When it comes to deciding where to go to college, parents can feel confident that their child not only receives an innovative, student-centric education but also feels connected to their future professors before they even set foot on campus,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman. “And once they get here, they become a part of a transformative community that supports their growth and helps them plan for a bright future.”

As the pandemic hit, the College launched the Beloit Action Plan. The programs that contributed to such prominent rankings include the College’s Advanced Mentoring Program, or AMP, which provides students with academic advisors within hours of depositing, contributing to a strong first-year experience and retention. Additionally, the College’s Career Channels program invites students to join a professional community of peers, faculty, alumni, and outside experts in a field that drives their passions and builds on the transformative residential campus experience.

This past year, the College launched a new, reimagined Beloit Action Plan, which includes more programs that strengthen the connection between college and career and link coursework, internships, community-based learning, and alumni mentoring to launch graduates into successful, meaningful careers.

“We have accomplished a great deal by being proactive and putting bold plans into action,” continued Bierman. “By navigating the pandemic successfully, we were able to remind everyone about what makes Beloit College truly one-of-a-kind, leading to one of our most successful enrollment periods to date.”

Beloit College’s full rankings, awarded in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category, are:

U.S. News & World Report is widely recognized for its collegiate rankings published annually on the internet and in print. View Beloit College’s full profile.