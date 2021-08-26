Alumna Tamanisha John’15 earns PhD, becomes IPE professor at Clark Atlanta University

Dr. Tamanisha John ’15 earned her PhD in International Relations from Florida International University in May 2021. Her dissertation, called “Canadian Banks and Imperialism in the English-Speaking Caribbean,” received the highest praise from her committee members and has been nominated for FIU’s best dissertation award.

Since August 2021, Dr. John holds a position as Assistant Professor of International Political Economy at Clark Atlanta University’s Department of Political Science. Dr. John graduated from Beloit College in 2015 with a major in international relations. While a student at Beloit College, Dr. John also studied the international political economy of the Caribbean, with a focus on sustainable development, and wrote a senior thesis called “Alternative Tourism and Sustainable Development. A Look at Guyana and Suriname.”