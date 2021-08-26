Top of page

Beloit College

HomeInternational Relations Alumna Tamanisha John’15 earns PhD, becomes IPE professor at Clark Atlanta University

Alumna Tamanisha John’15 earns PhD, becomes IPE professor at Clark Atlanta University

Dr. Tamanisha John’15 earned her PhD in International Relations from Florida International University in May 2021. Her dissertation, called “Canadian Banks and Imperialism in the English-Speaking Caribbean,” received the highest praise from her committee members and has been nominated for FIU’s best dissertation award.
Since August 2021, Dr. John holds a position as Assistant Professor of International Political Economy at Clark Atlanta University’s Department of Political Science. Dr. John graduated from Beloit College in 2015 with a major in international relations. While a student at Beloit College, Dr. John also studied the international political economy of the Caribbean, with a focus on sustainable development, and wrote a senior thesis called “Alternative Tourism and Sustainable Development. A Look at Guyana and Suriname.”
August 26, 2021

Share:

Dr. Tamanisha John

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×