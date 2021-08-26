New Faculty Spotlight

For the Fall 2021 semester, we are thrilled to welcome three new faculty members to the Math and Computer Science department. Dr. Katherine Harris is joining the college as an Assistant Professor of Mathematics & Computer Science. She will regularly teach sections of Math 110: Calculus I, as well as Math 108: Precalculus this fall, along with Math 215: Abstract Algebra and Math 375: Complex Analysis in the Spring of 2022. Professor Harris joins the department after completing her graduate studies at North Carolina State University, where her research involved creating hybrid symbolic-numeric algorithms to solve problems in real algebraic geometry. She is excited to join the Beloit community’s culture of student-centered classrooms and collaboration across departments. In her free time, Prof. Harris likes to run, read, cook, do Sudoku puzzles, and listen to true crime podcasts.

Tom Stojsavljevic is coming to Beloit College after completing his postdoc at Drexel University where he continues to work on creating neural network models for deep brain stimulation treatments for Parkinson’s patients. Before that, he completed his doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in applied mathematics. The focus of his research was on modeling the microbial ecology of freshwater ecosystems including bacteria/virus dynamics and phytoplankton layering phenomena in Lake Michigan. Tom will join the department as an Assistant Professor of Math and Computer Science, teaching sections of Math 110 and 115. When not working, Tom enjoys reading, bicycling, doing yoga, and (hopefully) starting a new plant collection. He is especially thrilled to be back closer to my family and friends in the greater SE Wisconsin area.

Fadi Haj Said joins the Beloit Community as an adjunct professor teaching two courses, Object Oriented Programming CSCI 111 and Computer Architecture CSCI 175. He is thrilled to provide college students with educational knowledge alongside real life experience. He has a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering (Security Risk Assessment of Software Architecture) from West Virginia University, and a Master’s in Computer Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He works full time as a Patent Examiner in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. When not working, Fadi enjoys working on his lawn and planting fruits and vegetables. He loves to play basketball with his sons and spending time outdoors with his family. He also coaches middle school basketball. Additionally, Fadi loves cooking and exploring new cultural foods; one of his favorite foods is shish kabobs.