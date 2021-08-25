New at LITS for Fall 2021

The Fabric of the Human Body is an annotated translation of Andreas Vesalius’ De humani corporis fabrica. Vesalius is often referred to as the father of modern anatomy who’s work marks the beginning of modern medicine.

Vesalius was a doctor who began teaching medical school in the 1530s by performing live dissections of human cadavers as he taught. Through this process, he discovered errors in the teachings of ancient authors like Galen. In 1543, Vesalius published De humani corporis fabrica, which included over 200 wood-cut illustrations of the human body posed and in various stages of dissection, showing the different systems and structures of the body.

This work supports learning in science and medicine, art, history, language, and more.

This work can be viewed on the first floor of the library near the InfoDesk. If you would like to use this text in a class, please make arrangements with us by contacting libref@beloit.edu.