Making a positive difference

Newly minted chemical engineer Kaela Evans’19 (BS’21, Washington University) is passionate about doing good in the world and paying it forward.

While pursuing a degree in applied chemistry at Beloit College, Kaela Evans’19 took time to mentor and tutor both kids and peers interested in science and engineering. She also played lacrosse in her first year, managed the team in her second, minored in dance (performing, choreographing, and receiving the 2019 Chavey Family Endowed Award), and was active in both Black Students United and the Theta Pi Gamma sorority.

A BS in chemical engineering from Washington University followed Kaela’s graduation from Beloit. Along the way, she assisted with research at Purdue University and interned in the nutrition division of Abbott Laboratories.

Now a quality engineer at Johnson & Johnson, Robotics & Digital Solutions, Kaela is working on the new Ottava Surgical Robot Platform.

“Beloit gave me a great foundation for starting my new career. I love that my job allows me to be a part of a team that is improving surgical technology in order to save lives,” Kaela says.

Elizabeth Brewer

By: Elizabeth Brewer