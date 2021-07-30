The Best Spots on Campus

It wasn’t easy to pick our favorite spots on campus. We narrowed it down to…

The Wall

Year after year, this becomes the unofficial campus meeting spot. We guarantee that before long, you’ll find yourself asking your new classmates to “meet at the wall.” BTW, local delivery drivers will drop your food there instead of your dorm if you prefer.

Buccaneer Boathouse

This is one of the most picturesque views on campus, but you can do more than just enjoy the view: You can explore the entire river in kayaks and canoes you can rent for free.

The Frisbee Golf Course

Even if you’ve never played before, you’ll want to pick it up if only for the gorgeous scenery. The course winds for miles through 40 acres of forest.

Rock River Deck

Just outside the Powerhouse — the newly built student center — you’ll find a scenic outlook with chairs and tables with the most peaceful view of the Rock River.

The Wright Museum of Art

The museum houses over 4,500 pieces of artwork and has become a haven for art and history lovers. Because it’s a teaching museum, Beloit students often assist in curating exhibits.

