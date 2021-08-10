Mechanical engineering, track and field, and performance

Dakotah Revai’18 studied physics and computer science on the way to a career in mechanical engineering, while also being track and field team captain, a resident assistant, and a musical performer.

Wisconsin native Dakotah Revai’18 was busy at Beloit as a physics major computer science minor. He also ran track and field (including as team captain for two years) and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, jazz band, Bits & Pieces a cappella group, improv comedy troupe Voodoo Barbie, and head resident assistant as a senior.

Academically, Dakotah studied abroad at the University of Sussex (England), completed a sustainability fellowship at Beloit College to research and assess HVAC systems, and spent a summer at a radio engineering unit, or REU, at the Milwaukee School of Engineering researching cardiovascular systems to build a device to pump water through an artificial heart valve.

With a MS from the University of Minnesota, Dakotah currently works as a mechanical engineer for Integrated Process Engineers and Constructors, where he is making impacts in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

By: Elizabeth Brewer