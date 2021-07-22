Beloit students drive efforts for inclusivity

University Business interviewed Michael Dango, who teaches courses in English and media studies at Beloit College, in addition to contributing to both the Justice & Rights and Worldbuilding channels. Dango discusses how today’s socially conscious college students can push for inclusivity, which ultimately attracts and retains more future students.

Assistant Professor of English and Media Studies Michael Dango was featured in an article in University Business discussing the importance of student activism in creating a more inclusive, equitable environment for college students.

“My students realize there needs to be a larger political and cultural transformation in order for their individual lives to be the life that they want it to be,” Dango says.

Beloit College students advocate for making campus safer for the LGBTQIA+ community, people of color, and other historically marginalized groups. As Beloit College has redoubled its commitment to be an inclusive and anti-racist institution, student initiatives have played a significant role in moving the College forward.

Meg Kulikowski’21