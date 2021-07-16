Summers in Beloit, a lot of fun mixed with a good bit of career preparation

Summer work, internships, and grad school prep…all while enjoying time on the water.

The Buccaneer Boathouse is part of our student-run outdoor recreation program. It’s available to students, staff, and faculty (and the wider Beloit community once campus is fully opened up to visitors) to use their kayaks, canoes, and standup paddleboards.

Georgia Fanthorpe’23 and Animesh Adhikary’23 are the managers of that space and have been able to keep it open for students who remain on campus for the summer. They host open boating hours every day (even on the weekends!) and are a source of fun for folks on campus.

We asked them how their summers on campus have been going…

Georgia

I chose to work on campus because I have an internship at the Welty Environmental Center in Beloit. Ani and I also wanted to keep the boathouse open for the summer to give students access to the water.

My typical work day consists of waking up at 7am, working at the Welty Center between 8 am - 2 pm, going to the Boathouse after work and staying there until 7 pm or however weather permits.

When I’m not working, I play disc golf with Ani, or I hang out with my kitten, Cricket.

Ani

Georgia and I wanted to keep the Boathouse open over the summer because a lot of students had planned to stay here. We’ve done a few events, such as a s’mores night and canoeing trip from Janesville with Professor Chris Fink. We also got a new hammock and a swinging chair for students to enjoy.

I spend most of my free time playing disc golf, soccer, or prepping for the GRE.

By: Dawn Williamson