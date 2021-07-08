Planning your schedule

Are you excited to register for your first courses as a Beloiter? We’re excited for you, too.

Your soon-to-be very busy campus life will benefit from some serious planning and organization. During Orientation on July 15, you and your fellow future Beloiters will meet with your AMP advisor to talk about academics at Beloit. After the session, you’ll sign up for your individual advising and registration appointment, which will take place between July 20 and 30. During your one-on-one meeting, you’ll register for your fall semester classes.

Between now and then, read through the FAQs below, complete the relevant placement exam if you’ve previously studied Spanish, French, Chinese or Japanese, and be sure you’ve sent your final high school transcripts and AP exam scores to us. If you follow these helpful tips, you’ll be well-prepared for your first semester at Beloit College!

How many courses will I take?

Most students take four 1-unit courses each semester. One of these courses must be a one-unit AMP introductory course. You must be enrolled in at least 3 units to be considered a full-time student.

When will my classes meet?

Classes typically meet on either Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (MWF), or on Tuesday and Thursday (TR), although there are some exceptions. Most classes are held between 8 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. each day, although a few courses will meet in the evening. You can see the full schedule grid here.

Are there any courses I’m required to take?

As a first-year student, you’ll automatically be enrolled in an AMP advising seminar (which meets during the advising hour at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays). In addition, you’ll choose an AMP introductory course from this menu.

You are required to complete courses in each of five academic domains by the end of your fourth semester. By the time you graduate, you will have completed courses that satisfy each of three key academic skills requirements (writing, quantitative reasoning, and intercultural literacy). Most of the courses that are geared toward first-year students count toward a domain and/or a skill.

We’ll explain more about the domains and skills, as well as other requirements, at the Summer Orientation Meet with Your Advisor sessions on July 15. If you identify courses from a variety of disciplines you’ll likely complete one or more requirements without even trying.

What do you recommend I consider when planning my schedule?

Balance - Try to choose classes that meet on different days. For example, you might take two classes that meet MWF and two that meet TR. Although it may be tempting to give yourself a day or two “off” from classes each week, you may find more balance in your academic and personal life by spreading your classes throughout the week.

Exploration - During your first year at Beloit, we encourage you to explore all corners of our curriculum by taking courses in areas that are new to you. Many students have discovered new interests this way.

Variety - In your first semester, you should take courses that span a variety of topics and disciplines.

Options - Create a list of at least 6-8 courses that you’d be interested in taking. If you don’t have the chance to take a course this fall, you will likely have that chance again in a future semester. (Beginning language courses and Physics 101 are offered only in the fall semesters.)

What if I’ve earned AP, IB, or Transfer Credit for a course?

First, be sure that your AP scores and/or transcripts are sent directly to the Registrar as soon as possible. See how your AP courses may count toward a major and your Beloit College degree.

Want to explore your course options for the fall semester? Review the menu of courses for first year students to get started.