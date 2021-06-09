Tuition award and classroom named in honor of Professor Ranjan Roy

A group of Professor Roy’s former students and friends have created the Ranjan Roy Tuition Award to support future mathematics students.

Beloved by generations of students who said he was the best math teacher they ever had, Professor of Mathematics Ranjan Roy brought passion and knowledge to his teaching and sparked an interest in math among students with little confidence in the subject. Students often said they would take any course at Beloit, as long as he was teaching it. (more)

Seppe Kuehn (’00) shares a memory of Ranjan,

In short Ranjan changed my life. He was an gifted educator and he taught me the only real lesson I needed in undergrad which was how to think and communicate clearly and logically. I took 3 classes with him that were all highlights of my time at Beloit. He gave us all a healthy dose of humility along the way. I feel that much of my success since then came from my time with him.

Seppe Kuehn is currently a professor of ecology and evolution at the University of Chicago.

His favorite classroom

Professor Roy will be honored through the naming of one of his favorite classrooms, room 201 in the Sanger Center for the Sciences. He preferred the classroom, in part, because it has a chalkboard as opposed to a whiteboard.

Tuition award

After his sudden death in August 2020, a group of his former students and friends created the Ranjan Roy Tuition Award. This award will be offered with preference to a student studying mathematics at Beloit College. Their initial goal is to raise $25,000 for this award and to have the participation of 200 donors. No amount is too small.

Your stories and memories

Stories of Ranjan Roy are being collected and shared with his family as well as the college archives.

